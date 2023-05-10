Nirmal tops Telangana in SSC results

District Educational Officer attributed the success to encouragement and support of Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Collector K Varun Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Nirmal Collector Varun Reddy cuts a cake to celebrate the first position of the district in 10th Class results, on Wednesday.

Adilabad: Nirmal district stood in the top position by achieving a pass percentage of 99 in Class 10 of which results were declared on Wednesday.

District Educational Officer K Ravinder Reddy said 9,071 students appeared for the examinations and 8,980 pupils passed in all the subjects, showing a pass percentage of 99.11 and helping the district to be at the top. He attributed the success to encouragement and support of Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Collector K Varun Reddy.

Special classes play a vital role

Ravinder Reddy said study material was given to students with the help of the minister and legislators Vittal Reddy and Rekha Naik, while Varun Reddy encouraged the teachers by conducting meetings at regular intervals. Special classes in the morning and evening too played a vital role in enhancing the pass percentage of the district.

Minister praises

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy was all praise for officials of the education department, teachers and students for securing the top slot in the results.

In 2002, Nirmal district figured at the second position in the results of Grade X by registering a 97.73 pass percentage. A sum of 9,642 students passed in all the subjects out of the total 9,423 students who appeared for the examination from this district.

Meanwhile, Mancherial district had a pass percentage of 85. A total of 8,552 students cleared all the subjects out of the total students 10,076 who attended the examination.

As many as 4,336 boys and 4,216 girls passed in the examination. Seventy nine students registered 10 GPA in the district. Of them, 67 students were from private schools.

Nirmal

Students appeared: 9,071

Students passed: 8,980

Pass percentage: 99

Mancherial

Students appeared: 10,076

Students passed: 8,552

Pass percentage: 83