No alliance with BJP which worships Godse, says KTR

Terming the BJP a Hindu fundamentalist party, Rama Rao dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell the public in the Nizamabad meeting whether he would pray to Gandhi or Godse.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:08 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Jagtial: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao made it clear that the BRS does not have to enter a poll alliance with the BJP, which worships and prays for the first terrorist of the country, Nathuram Godse, who killed the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

BJP was a wicked political party, which prays to Godse, and except flaring up communal tensions and provoking youth to get votes, BJP would not think about the welfare of the public and development. So, there was no need for the BRS to enter an alliance with such a party, he said.

No political party leader in the country has shown the courage to criticize and point out the faults of Modi more than Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Minister said while addressing a public meeting in Jagtial on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Congress party, which had appointed a RSS leader, A Revanth Reddy as the TPCC president, was trying to create confusion among the public by spreading wrong propaganda stating that the BRS has an understanding with the BJP.

Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarender Singh had wrote to Sonia Gandhi asking how an RSS leader was appointed as TPCC chief. Can Revanth Reddy say he was not against Muslims, Rama Rao asked.