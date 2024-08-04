No change in TTD senior citizen darshan quota

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to release 1,000 online quotas monthly for senior citizens and disabled people on the 23rd at 3 pm, three months in advance. Each ticket includes a free laddu for darshan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 August 2024, 04:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has appealed to pilgrims not to believe fake and misleading news being spread on a few social media platforms regarding the darshan for elderly and handicapped people.

TTD is releasing an online quota for 1000 senior citizens and differently-abled people every month on the 23rd at 3 pm three months in advance. The ticket holder will get a laddu worth Rs.50 for free.

They will be allowed for darshan, adjacent to the Tirumala Nambi Temple in Tirumala, through the Senior Citizen/PHC line at 3 pm every day, TTD said in a press release.