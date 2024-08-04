Sunday, Aug 4, 2024
Home | News | No Change In Ttd Senior Citizen Darshan Quota

No change in TTD senior citizen darshan quota

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to release 1,000 online quotas monthly for senior citizens and disabled people on the 23rd at 3 pm, three months in advance. Each ticket includes a free laddu for darshan.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 4 August 2024, 04:45 PM
No change in TTD senior citizen darshan quota

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has appealed to pilgrims not to believe fake and misleading news being spread on a few social media platforms regarding the darshan for elderly and handicapped people.

TTD is releasing an online quota for 1000 senior citizens and differently-abled people every month on the 23rd at 3 pm three months in advance. The ticket holder will get a laddu worth Rs.50 for free.

They will be allowed for darshan, adjacent to the Tirumala Nambi Temple in Tirumala, through the Senior Citizen/PHC line at 3 pm every day, TTD said in a press release.

Related News

Latest News