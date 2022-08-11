‘No helmet, no petrol’ rule from August 15 in Warangal tri-cities

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Warangal: If you go to petrol pumps to refuel without wearing helmet from August 15 in Warangal tri-cities, you won’t get the petrol as the police commissioner issued orders to the petrol pump owners/ pump attendants asking them to follow the rule without fail. “Since many people are dying in accidents as they do not wear the helmets, we have decided to implement the rule,” said police commissioner Tarun Joshi. As a part of this special campaign, the police have already distributed flexis/banners carrying the ‘no helmet, no petrol’ to put up at the petrol pumps under the Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet tri-cities to make the people aware of the rule.

A total of 426 people died in road accidents under the Warangal police commissionerate limits in 2021, while 1,110 sustained injuries in 1,106 accidents. “Majority of motorcyclists died as they failed to wear the helmets,” said Tarun Joshi. ACP Traffic Madhusdhan said that they had already distributed 150 banners to petrol pumps of IoC, HP, BPCL and others. The police have already enforced the rule of wearing helmet under the police commissionerate limits since November 1, 2021. Continuous checks are being conducted by the traffic as well as law and order police to fine the motorcyclists wearing no helmet