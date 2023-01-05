No increase in TSRTC bus fares for Sankranti: VC Sajjanar

There would be no increase in bus fares for Sankranti festival and special bus services would be run with normal fares

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: There would be no increase in bus fares for Sankranti festival and special bus services would be run with normal fares, said Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar. He advised citizens not to pay extra charges in private vehicles.

“A 10 per cent discount on the return journey is being provided to those booking tickets for round trip. Citizens are requested to avail the discount and travel in RTC buses,” Sajjanar said.

Advance ticket booking has been increased from 30 days to 60 days for the convenience of passengers on the occasion of Sankranti, which would be available till June.

Speaking at a review meeting with the RTC officials at Bus Bhavan on Thursday, Sajjanar said Sankranti was very important for the RTC and the staff needs to be prepared.

He directed the officials to take required measures to ensure passengers do not face any difficulties. In crowded areas, the depot managers and the officials should always review the situation, he said adding that a command and control center was set up at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station.

Depot authorities were also advised to take steps to run special bus services to all major cities and towns across the State and increase services according to the traffic.

4,233 special buses for Sankranti:

A total of 4,233 special buses would be running for people going to their hometown for Sankranti. Of those, advance reservation facility has been provided for 585 services. These services would run to various locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

These special buses would leave from MGBS, JBS, Uppal, Aramghar, LB Nagar, KPHB, Bowenpally and Gachibowli. Another 212 special buses have been arranged from between January 16 and 18, for those returning from Andhra Pradesh.