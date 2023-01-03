Tech to play vital role in RTC, says Sajjanar

Information technology and engineering departments will play a vital role in the future of the corporation, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:02 AM, Tue - 3 January 23

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar meeting with the officials on Monday.

Hyderabad: Information technology and engineering departments will play a vital role in the future of the corporation, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar said on Monday.

Interacting with RTC officials as part of New Year celebrations at Bus Bhavan, Sajjanar said there was a need to leverage technology to provide better services to passengers. He reiterated that by working together and launching innovative programmes, the RTC has been successful in getting closer to citizens. “Many bold decisions were taken in 2022 with the advice and suggestions from RTC staff and passengers,” he said.

Also Read TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar seeks feedback, grievances from commuters

Last year, the RTC management focused on staff health and skill training. “Both these programmes were great. It is because of them (staff) that the RTC has been successful. As a result, bankers are also coming forward to give loans to the company,” Sajjanar said.

TSRTC Chief Operating Officer V Ravinder, Executive Directors Vinod Kumar and Munishekhar, and other senior officials were present.