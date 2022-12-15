TSRTC cautions drivers against fog

Told to stop vehicles if visibility is poor and wait till conditions improve

By C. Romeo Published Date - 12:54 AM, Thu - 15 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: With the winter intensifying and foggy conditions prevailing in the early hours, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) authorities have asked the drivers to be extra cautious while driving the buses.

The corporation has issued an advisory to the bus drivers on the precautions to be taken while driving in winter and directed the staff to mandatorily follow the dos and don’ts to prevent road accidents.

Also Read TSRTC launches new bus service for IT employees

TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar urged the bus drivers to get ample rest ahead of duty and be alert and vigilant while at the wheel to prevent any possible accident due to the cold weather and road conditions. “It is always good to drive at a normal speed and particularly at diversions, it is advisable to slow down and use the indicators,” he said.

While driving through foggy roads, wipers should be on and headlamps should be put on low beam apart from using the fog lamps and horns whenever necessary. When driving on bad and under-repair roads, the drivers were asked to go slow.

Whenever the road is covered with fog and the visibility is poor, the driver can put the vehicle aside and wait till the weather conditions improve. The windscreen should be wiped from the outside and with wipers and cloth from the inside.

“Before getting on to duty, the driver should check if all controls, wipers, horns, and headlamps are in working condition or get it repaired at the earliest. Those driving between 3 am and 5 am, can stop at a bus station and freshen up. This avoids fatigue and sleep,” Sajjanar said.

Further, RTC officials have warned drivers against rash and negligent driving and overtaking other vehicles when the road ahead is not clearly visible.

“Applying sudden brakes and driving on wrong routes too can cause mishaps during winter. It is always safe not to cross the median or central line on roads or drive in a zigzag manner and give sudden indicators,” the senior TSRTC official added.