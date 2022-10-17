No minimum qualifying marks for getting shortlisted for Group-I Mains: TSPSC

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:09 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday said that there are no minimum qualifying marks for the Group-I preliminary examination, which was conducted across Telangana on Sunday, for getting shortlisted to Mains. The preliminary examination is only a screening test, TSPSC said.

“Earlier candidates were shortlisted in 1:50 ratio based on the marks irrespective of the category. The State government has issued a Government order (GO Ms No 55 on April 25, 2022), as per which the number of candidates to be admitted to the written (main examination) would be 50 times to the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone duly following category wise rule of reservation,” Secretary, TSPSC on Monday, said.

TSPSC had issued Group-I notification to 503 posts and the preliminary examination was held for 3, 42, 954 candidates on Sunday, October 16.