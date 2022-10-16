75 per cent appear for TSPSC Group-I prelims, results in two months

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:21 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

TSPSC which successfully conducted the Group-I preliminary test on Sunday will declare the results in less than two months.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) which successfully conducted the Group-I preliminary test on Sunday will declare the results in less than two months.

While 3,80,081 candidates had applied for Group-I prelims, 2,86,051 i.e., 75 per cent, appeared for the recruitment test at 1,019 test centres across the State.

Also Read TSPSC holds Group-I prelims successfully

The Commission will complete scanning of OMR sheets in eight working days following which they will be hosted on the website www.tspsc.gov.in and a preliminary key released.

“After releasing the preliminary key, we will receive objections, if any, on the key. An expert committee will decide the final key. If all goes well, the results will be released in less than two months,” a senior official said.

Though the TSPSC has been advising the candidates to reach the centres well in advance and that they would not be allowed to enter the centre after 10.15 am, there were reports of some candidates failing to reach in time. Those who failed to reach by the appointed time were denied entry.

During the test, the Commission captured the biometric thumb impression of the candidates which will be used for scrutiny and verification of the candidate identity at the later stages of recruitment.