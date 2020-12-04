No need for repoll, Telangana SEC tells HC

The judge disposed off two writ petitions filed by Renu Soni, candidate from Ghansi Bazar Ward 49 and K Surender from Ward 52 Puranapul

Hyderabad: Justice A Abhishek Reddy of the Telangana State High Court on Thursday directed the State Election Commission to dispose off two representations made by contesting BJP candidates before embarking on the counting which is scheduled for Friday. The judge disposed off two writ petitions filed by Renu Soni, candidate from Ghansi Bazar Ward 49 and K Surender from Ward 52 Puranapul.

Both BJP candidates complained that there was unusually high polling in certain booths with some registering over 93 per cent polling. There were complaints of rigging and demands for repoll. Senior counsel Vidyasagar appearing for the Election Commission pointed out that in so far as Ghansi Bazar is concerned, there were as many as 59 polling stations and the votes polled were only 54 per cent.

The judge, however, directed the Commission to pass orders on the representations. Late in the evening, the Election Commission relying upon the observations of the Independent Observer, micro-observers and other factors found that polling was normal. They found that there was no abnormality requiring a repoll.

