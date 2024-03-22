Telangana: Short film on legal awareness and social issues screened

The short film made by the Telangana State Legal Services Authority and the Telangana Film Development Corporation, highlights various National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) schemes and how people can take the help of the legal service authority.

Nizamabad: A short film, addressing pressing societal issues such as marital disputes, cyber crimes, poverty alleviation, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), and child marriages, was screened in a city theatre in the presence of District Judge, District Collector, Commissioner of Police and other senior officials of the district on Friday.

Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumantu said efforts were being made to make people aware about laws, cyber crimes and sexual assaults on children, through various programmes and initiatives. Steps would be taken to screen the short film in the public and theatres in order to make them accessible to all people in the district, he said.

District Judge Sunita Kunchala said while the Chief Justice of the High Court formally launched the screening of the short film at the State level, it was being released in Nizamabad district for the first time at the district level. The short film aims to empower individuals with legal knowledge and support, she said.

Police Commissioner Kalmeswar Shingenavar said such short films would help in removing misconceptions about various aspects related to laws and creating awareness.