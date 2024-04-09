106 Govt employees suspended in Siddipet for attending BRS meeting

This is after BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission alleging that these employees had violated the Model Code of Conduct.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 04:44 PM

Siddipet: Siddipet Collector M Manu Chowdary suspended 106 government employees who allegedly participated in a meeting conducted by BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy on March 7 in Siddipet.

Following the directions of the Election Commission, the Collector suspended them after an inquiry. The 106 employees work in different wings of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA). While 38 of them were working in the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), the remaining 68 were working in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).