No need to make the Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH 65 into six lanes: Gadkari

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:10 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari told Lok Sabha that there was no need to make the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway 65 into six lanes as there were already four lanes at the Nandigama section in the united Krishna district.

Replying to a question raised by Telangana Congress MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy , Gadkari stated that under this section a total length of 181.5 kms road was a four lane highway and that this was sufficient for the current traffic. He further stated that the works of the six-lane highway have commenced from the 15th kilometer to the 40th kilometer of the NH 65.

The Minister stated that the Nandigama-Ibrahimpatnam-Vijayawada section of NH-65 (length 49.2 kms) was made into a four-lane highway in the year 2004 itself. He informed that 17 accident prone spots have been identified on NH 65 and that accident prevention measures such as pavement marking, sign boards, solar blinkers, and rumble strips have already been completed. Gadkari also said in writing that permanent measures will be taken to prevent accidents.