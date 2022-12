No ‘nikah’ if there is song and dance at wedding: UP cleric

| No Nikah If There Is Song Dance At Wedding Up Cleric

If a wedding has a DJ, singing and dancing, we will not solemnize the nikah, said Qazi-e-shahr Maulana Aarif Qazmi.

10:36 AM, Mon - 26 December 22

Photo: IANS.

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): Clerics in Bulandshahr district have announced that they will not solemnize ‘nikah‘ if there is singing and dancing in the weddings.

“If a wedding has a DJ, singing and dancing, we will not solemnize the nikah,” said Qazi-e-shahr Maulana Aarif Qazmi, after addressing a meeting of Ulemas and cleric.

He later told the reporters that singing and dancing at weddings was not a part of Islamic culture and amounted to over spending money on the occasion.

He said that the Ulemas wanted to rid the Muslim society of social evils and ensure that the girl’s side is not made to bear additional financial burden.