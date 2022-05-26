No one can stop the political sensation India will soon witness: KCR

Published Date - 06:16 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday reiterated that there will be a sensation in the national politics within next two-three months and none can stop it. He said in the efforts being made for the ‘Ujjwal Bharat’, people should rise above the politics, leaders and ‘isms’ to work for the nation’s progress.

Rao who is on a nation-wide tour to evolve an alternative national agenda, called on former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru on Thursday. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy along with leaders from both TRS and JD(S) also participated in the deliberations on issues of ‘national importance’.

Soon after the meeting, Chandrashekhar Rao and Kumaraswamy addressed a joint press conference outside Deve Gowda’s residence in Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that India will witness a change soon at the national level and none can stop it. He said he had fruitful discussions with Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy about the national politics and the Karnataka politics. He reminded that he had earlier said that he would return for Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony and his words were proven right. “This time, I assure you, there will be change at national level. No one can stop it,” he added.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech at Begumpet airport, Chandrashekhar Rao said even as India was celebrating Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, people were still being denied access to basic amenities like drinking water and power. “Anyone can give speeches. But we need change too,” he said, adding that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell significantly and inflation gone up, even as rupee value fell unprecedentedly, unemployment on rise and industries are getting closed.

“Dalit, Adivasi, farmer or labourer – nobody is happy. There has been no improvement,” said the TRS president, blaming the successive governments for their failure to tap the nation’s potential and emerge as a strong economy. India has largest human resource accompanied with availability of abundant natural resources and tropical weather condition. “If we work with commitment, we can surpass the US economy. We must make efforts for the ‘Ujjwal Bharat’,” he said.

In response to a question, Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that the issue was not about who becomes the Prime Minister or which party comes to power, but it was about development and progress of the country. Despite lot of political parties and leaders ruling this country, it did not make desirable progress.

“Hon’ble CM of Telangana Shri K. Chandrashekhar Rao visited me at my residence, today. We exchanged views on various topics of national importance. It was a candid and cordial meeting. (sic),” Devegowda tweeted after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister who met his Delhi and Punjab counterparts Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively earlier this week, is scheduled to meet social activist Anna Hazare at Ralegan Siddhi. He is also expected to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after a couple of days.