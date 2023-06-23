No one from BJP is joining Congress: Bandi Sanjay

Bandi Sanjay termed the media reports “baseless” Amid speculation that several leaders from the State BJP unit were planning to join Congress shortly

Hyderabad: Amid speculation that several leaders from the State BJP unit were planning to join Congress shortly, party State unit chief Bandi Sanjay termed the media reports “baseless”.

“Congress is a sinking ship. Leaders joining it will risk their career as they will lose their deposit in the upcoming polls,” he said.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Sanjay dismissed reports about his party leaders switching sides to join Congress and said the opposition was spreading lies to create confusion among BJP cadres. Congress has lost its relevance in the State, hence why should any leader join it to destroy his political career?, he asked.

Taking exception to the BRS government celebrating State’s tenth formation day, Bandi Sanjay said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao led government had failed in all the sectors in the last nine years, hence it has no moral right to celebrate the formation day.

He said his party was ready to debate on the development works taken up by the State government to prove its point.

He claimed that the State government completed the 125 feet tall Ambedkar Statue and martyrs memorial under the pressure from BJP. “CM completed the two project only after BJP exerted pressure on him. KCR did not do anything for the martyrs family members in the last nine years and since elections are coming he is now honouring them to get peoples sympathy,”he alleged.