Telangana BJP infighting casts shadow on Modi’s ninth year celebrations

With less than 10 days left for conclusion of outreach programme ‘Maha Jana Samparka Abhiyan’, BJP has been not able to cover even 50 percent of the assembly constituencies

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 09:40 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Hyderabad: The ongoing infighting within the BJP Telangana unit has cast a shadow on the party’s plans to celebrate nine years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay had announced the launch of a month-long publicity campaign about the achievements and success of the Modi government on May 31. As part of the outreach programme, party leaders and cadres were asked to take up a massive campaign across the State to propagate the Modi government’s schemes to each and every household as part of the ‘Maha Jana Samparka Abhiyan’.

The party was supposed to organise public meetings and hold discussions from booth level to Lok Sabha constituencies and as part of the ‘Gadapa Gadapaki BJP’ programme, leaders and workers were supposed to visit every home in the State and provide information on the Modi government’s programmes and hand out pamphlets and stickers. However, due to the internal squabbles, the enthusiasm among the leaders and workers appears to have died down, affecting the outreach programmes.

According to party sources, the BJP central leadership has expressed displeasure over the Telangana unit’s failure to take up programmes planned as part of the celebrations. On the other hand, the State leaders had lot of expectations from Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting at Khammam on June 15 and elaborate arrangements were made. The party had even set targets for local BJP leaders in Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal and Karimnagar districts to mobilize 1 lakh people for the public meeting, which however was cancelled.

In fact, after the cancellation of Shah’s meeting, party leaders are now raising doubts over the success of the scheduled public meeting of BJP national president JP Nadda at Nagarkurnool on June 25. Even the recently concluded three-day tour of BJP Rajya Sabha member Prakash Javadekar of Karimnagar and Nizamabad parliamentary constituencies as part of the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan did not evoke good response from the people .

With less than 10 days left for conclusion of the ‘Maha Jana Samparka Abhiyan’, the party has been not able to cover even 50 percent of the assembly constituencies.