No respite from heat for Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 07:24 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad continues to endure scorching heat combined with high humidity. On Tuesday, the city recorded maximum temperature at 39.3 degree Celsius, a 2 degree rise from that of Monday.

Noon and later hours saw the traffic thinning out on the city road stretches with most preferring to stay indoors to escape the hot weather conditions. The day started on a hot and humid note and as it progressed, the weather kept getting more harsher.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad, the dry weather is expected to persist throughout the state, including Hyderabad, until May 31. The forecast further suggests that light to moderate rainfall may occur at isolated places across the state from May 31 to June 2.

On Tuesday, various parts of Hyderabad recorded temperatures ranging from 40 degree Celsius to 42 degree Celsius. Uppal experienced the highest temperature at 42.9 degree Celsius, followed closely by Asif Nagar and Khairatabad at 42.5 degree Celsius.

In Telangana, all the 33 districs recorded temperatures from 40 degree Celsius to 44 degree Celsius. Adilabad recorded 44.5 degree Celsius followed by Kumarm Bheem Asifabad at 44.3 degree Celsius and Nirmal at 43.6 degree Celsius.

Further, a rise of maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degree C is forecast across Telangana in upcoming three days.