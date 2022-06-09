| No Respite From Scorching Heat In Hyderabad On Friday

No respite from scorching heat in Hyderabad on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:32 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Warm weather conditions are likely to persist in the city on Friday, with the maximum temperature likely to reach 40 degree Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

However, Hyderabadis may get relief from humid and hot weather from Saturday as the maximum temperature is expected to settle below 36 degree Celsius.

Though dry weather will prevail on Friday, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Hyderabad on Thursday recorded a day temperature of 38.8 degree Celsius while relative humidity remained at 30.

According to the state-run weather department, the highest maximum temperature reported in the city on Thursday was at Nampally at 37.7 degree Celsius. The weather stations at Charminar, Golconda, Maredpally, Asifnagar, and Ameerpet also recorded temperatures over 37 degrees.

Ramagundam in the Peddapalli district remained the hottest in the State where a maximum temperature of 44.9 degree Celsius was recorded.

Districts including Adilabad, Kumarambheem Asifabad, and Mancherial in the State will continue to experience scorching heat on Friday as temperatures are expected to soar above 40 degrees Celsius. According to TSDPS, maximum temperatures in the next three days are expected to be in the range of 41 degrees Celsius to 43 degrees Celsius.

