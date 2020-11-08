No scope for middlemen: Ex-MPTC member

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:24 pm

Jagtial: Land registration and mutation process of former MPTC member Malyala Jalapathi was done within an hour. He got a message on his mobile phone stating that land has been transferred onto his name by the time he reached home.

Jalapathi’s family owns two acres and seven guntas in survey number 165 in Potharam village of Sarangapur mandal in Jagtial district. The land was registered on the name of his father Narsaiah.

Narsaiah decided to transfer the ownership of the land to his son Jalapathi. On Wednesday, they booked a slot on Dharani portal for the gift deed and work was done within one hour on Thursday. Patta and mutation papers were issued on the spot.

“All unnecessary things such as making rounds around revenue officials for days, travelling long distances and offering bribe to middlemen and officials are avoided with the launch of Dharani portal. Moreover, I got a message on my mobile phone stating that land has been transferred onto my name by the time I reached home. People will also be able to know if their land is encroached,” Jalapathi said while sharing his views with Telangana Today.

Earlier, people used to face hardships to register lands. Seven years ago, he purchased five acres and 19 guntas in survey number 40 and 41. He had to visit Jagtial for three days to complete the registration process.

On the first day, he went to Jagtial sub-register office to pay the challan. The next day, he along with land owners, their family members and witnesses went to the registration office by hiring a vehicle. However, they had to return without completing the process as there was a technical problem in the registration process. They again visited Jagtial on the third day to complete the work. He spent about Rs 4,000 for transportation and food expenses.

After completion of registration process, he submitted papers in Sarangapur Tahsildar’s office for mutation. Initially, officials had promised to complete the process within 40 days. However, it took four months. He got papers only after paying bribe to middlemen, he informed.

Jalapathi thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for making registration easier and transparent by putting an end to unnecessary and illegal practices through Dharani portal. “There are incidents of people occupying a portion of land of neighbours and making registration illegally by colluding with revenue officials. Dharani will put an end to such practices since both buyer and purchaser will get messages on their mobile phones after completion of the registration process,” he said.

