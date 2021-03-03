No sign of second Covid wave in Telangana

While confirming that there are no signs of a second wave, senior public health officials have urged people to show no signs of slackness, as the virus is very much still there in the community

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:49 am

Hyderabad: As several States grapple with an upsurge in Covid-19 cases, so far there has been no sign of a similar second wave of Covid infections in Telangana.

While the new variants of SARS-CoV-2 are being blamed for the rise in Covid infections in Maharashtra and Kerala, which as on Tuesday account for 75 per cent of the total Covid infections in the country, Telangana has so far continued to have lower active caseload and higher recovery rate.

The present scenario in Telangana, however, has the potential to lull the general public into complacency which could prove to be costly. While confirming that there are no signs of a second wave, senior public health officials have urged people to show no signs of slackness, as the virus is very much still there in the community.

At present, Telangana has 1,907 active cases out of which 1,103 are admitted to government hospitals. The average recovery rate in Telangana is 98.8 per cent. Interestingly, both the Telugu-speaking States i.e., Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (725) have less number of active cases, when compared to other States.

“There is always a chance of the virus managing to spread in a new form. That’s the reasons we have been advocating that high-risk individuals like senior citizens and persons with comorbid conditions get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. Moreover, taking Covid appropriate behaviour is mandatory, irrespective of whether an individual is vaccinated or not,” says Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao.

Senior health officials said that even districts that are close to the Maharashtra border including Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad and Mancherial have not reported a significant surge in Covid infections, a sign that there has been no indication of a surge due to new variants.

Senior epidemiologists and public health officials, however, have a word of caution, as eight States including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana have continued to present a rise in new Covid-19 infections.

The steady rise of Covid infections in other States should be good enough reason for the general public in the State to meticulously followed Covid appropriate behaviour, they further said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .