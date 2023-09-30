No takers for Congress guarantees: Kishan Reddy

Promises made by the Congress were only to deceive the people to come to power and not to implement them, said Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:47 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: Stating that there were no takers for the six guarantees announced by the Congress, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy said the people had lost faith in the Congress.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Kishan Reddy said the promises made by the Congress were only to deceive the people to come to power and not to implement them. “They (Congress) also know very well that the promises made by them cannot be implemented. They just want to come to power at any cost. People have understood their intentions and are keeping them away. People know how the Congress government in Karnataka is struggling to implement promises made to the people,” he said.