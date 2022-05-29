| No Terror Attacks In India After Bjp Came To Power Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:56 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy stated that after BJP came to power at the Centre, there were no terror attacks or bomb blasts in the country.

“Prior to BJP Government, there used to be communal riots and terror attacks. All such incidents have decreased due to effective policing,” he said at a press conference here on Sunday.

Listing out the achievements under eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, the union Tourism Minister said there was no scope for reducing the fuel prices. However, the taxes levied on petrol have been slashed by the Central government, he said.

Many questions were being raised on the utilisation of funds generated through taxes. Such funds were being used for developing infrastructure and provision of amenities like toilets, setting up medical colleges etc, he explained.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay appealed to the State Government to issue pattas for Podu lands and refrain from conducting Haritha Haram programme in such lands.

To this effect, the State BJP president has written an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday. People, especially Tribals in over 2,450 villages across the State were dependent on Podu lands, he said.

“Tribals have been pattas for Podu lands but forest officials have been laying plans for planting saplings in such areas. This is against the interests of Tribals,” said Sanjay Kumar, adding the State Government to issue pattas to Podu lands at the earliest.

