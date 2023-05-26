No unemployment in Telangana, but political unemployment in Congress: Harish Rao

Harish Rao stated that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to fill up vacant posts in Telangana state as promised

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

File Photo.

Nalgonda: Strongly reacting to the comments made by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu alleging unemployment being high in Telangana, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that Sukhvinder might not knew the fact that thousands of people from his state had migrated to Telangana state to get livelihood.

Speaking at BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam held in NSP ground at Miryalaguda, Harish Rao said that there was no unemployment issue in the state, but political unemployment was severe in the Congress party in Telangana. Only 6,000 youth from Telangana got jobs out of total 25,000 posts filled up by the earlier Congress government during its 10 year tenure in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state.

Harish Rao stated that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to fill up vacant posts in Telangana state as promised. The BRS government has filled up 1.52 lakh vacant posts and issued notifications for filling of another 80,000 posts. A notification was also released for recruitment of 2,000 doctors. In addition to this, 17 lakh jobs have been created by attracting investments to the state, he added.

Referring to the chanting of Congress leaders to bring back their government, he questioned as to whether cancelling Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, reversing Aasara pensions to Rs 200 from Rs 2016 and seven hours of electricity supply, farmers suicides was ‘bringing back”, which have made people suffer during their government’s tenure.

The Minister reminded that the people of Telangana elected BRS to power rejecting the bad governance of earlier Congress government. He pointed out that Congress candidate lost deposit in Munugode by-elections and said that the Congress had. no candidates in 40 assembly constituencies for the next elections. He was confident that BRS would capture the power third time also and Chandrashekhar Rao would again become Chief Minister of Telangana.

Stating that Chandrashekhar Rao made Telangana state stand top in the welfare and development, he reminded that Narendra Modi government gad copied welfare schemes being implemented by Telangana government and implementing in the name of Jal Jeevan Mission and others.

Rao called upon the BRS leaders and cadre to reverse Goebbel’s publicity of Congress and BJP leaders against the state government by explaining the people about welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented in the state.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, MLC M Koti Reddy, BRS MLAs N Bhaskar Rao, Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, S Saidi Reddy and Nomula Bhagath were also attended the meeting.