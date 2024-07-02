Noisy scenes witnessed at Karimnagar Zilla Parishad meeting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 08:05 PM

Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy along with BRS ZPTCs staging protest in ZP General Body meeting held in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: The last general body meeting of Karimnagar Zilla Parishad witnessed noisy scenes with members of two groups arguing with each other over the suspension of the District Education Officer.

While one group was led by Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, another group was led by Chigurimamidi ZPTC Gikudu Ravinder. The ZPTC, who was elected on a BRS ticket, had recently switched to the Congress party. The uproar began when Kaushik Reddy demanded the suspension of DEO Ch VS Janardhan Rao for issuing notices to MEOs for participating in the Huzurabad constituency level education meeting organized by him. He wanted Collector Pamela Sathpathy to take immediate action against the DEO. Without responding to the issue, she tried to leave the ZP meeting hall. However, the MLA along with other ZPTCs sat in protest at the door preventing the Collector from leaving the hall.

The Collector tried to convince the MLA stating that it was not possible to take immediate action and assured to take action after conducting an inquiry. As the MLA was not convinced with the Collector’s reply, she left the hall. Later, Kaushik Reddy and other ZPTCs staged a protest by sitting in front of the dais holding placards and raising slogans. The Legislator wanted to pass an unanimous resolution for suspension of the DEO.

When Chigurumamidi ZPTC Ravinder tried to intervene in the matter, the MLA came down heavily on the former saying that the ZPTC had no right to speak since he switched his loyalty to the Congress. Responding to the MLA’s comments, Ravinder levelled counter allegations, following which both entered into a heated argument. Intervening in the matter, Ganneruvararm MPP Malla Reddy questioned the authenticity of the legislator to dictate terms in the house since the ZP chairperson was the sole authority to take decision. Finally, the MLA withdrew his protest when ZP chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya assured to pass a resolution. Later, a resolution was adopted for the suspension of DEO.

Later, speaking to reporters, Kaushik Reddy said he would move a privilege motion against the DEO by meeting the Assembly speaker.