Non-Covid healthcare services to resume at Gandhi Hospital soon

By | Published: 8:11 pm 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: All the non-Covid healthcare services at Gandhi Hospital, which were stopped due to Covid-19 pandemic, are now expected to start before November 21.

The Director of Medical Education, Dr. K Ramesh Reddy on Thursday has issued orders directing the management of Gandhi Hospital to start non-Covid services before November 21 and allocate the staff that has to be posted in Covid areas.

All regular hospital work i.e. all departmental teaching and other academic work in the teaching hospital should also start, the DME has directed.

‘Bifurcate Covid and non-Covid areas in Gandhi Hospital immediately. The Hospital Superintendent should distribute the staff between Covid and non-Covid wards depending on the load of admissions of Covid patients,” the orders from DME to Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital, Dr M Raja Rao, said.

