North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia in Ukraine war

Putin announces deal to boost ties with Pyongyang as both “fight against the imperialist hegemonistic policies of the US”

By AP Updated On - 19 June 2024, 01:55 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport outside Pyongyang, North Korea, on Wednesday. Photo: Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised full support for Russia’s war in Ukraine before beginning a one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang on Wednesday, in a bid to expand their economic and military cooperation and show a united front against Washington.

Speaking before the summit, Putin thanked Kim for support in Ukraine and said the two countries would sign an agreement to boost their partnership as both “fight against the imperialist hegemonistic policies of the U.S. and its satellites against the Russian Federation.”

Putin’s visit comes amid growing concerns about an arms arrangement in which North Korea provides Russia with badly needed munitions to fuel Moscow’s war in Ukraine, in exchange for economic assistance and technology transfers that could enhance the threat posed by Kim’s nuclear weapons and missile programme.

North Korea is under heavy UN Security Council sanctions over its weapons programme, while Russia also faces sanctions by the United States and its Western partners over its aggression in Ukraine.

After one-on-one talks, the two might issue a joint statement and Kim will host a reception, according to Russian media. Putin is expected to leave Wednesday evening for Vietnam.

He hailed ties that date to the Soviet army fighting the Japanese military on the Korean Peninsula in the closing moments of World War II, and Moscow’s support for Pyongyang during the Korean War.

Kim said relations between Moscow and Pyongyang are now even closer than during Soviet times and called Putin’s visit an opportunity to solidify their “fiery friendship.”

Kim vowed his country’s “full support and solidarity to the Russian government, army and people in carrying out the special military operation in Ukraine to protect sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity.” It wasn’t immediately clear what that support might look like.

Kim has used similar language in the past, consistently saying North Korea supports what he describes as a just action to protect Russia’s interests and blaming the crisis on the US-led West’s “hegemonic policy”.

He also hailed Russia’s “important role and mission in preserving the strategic stability and balance in the world.”

Before the talks, Kim welcomed Putin with a lavish ceremony in the city’s main square, where he introduced key members of the North Korean leadership, including Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui; top aide and ruling party secretary Jo Yong Won; and the leader’s powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Huge crowds lined up on the streets to greet Putin’s motorcade, chanting “Welcome Putin” and waving flowers and North Korean and Russian flags.

Putin was accompanied by several top officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Denis Mantrurov, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to his foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov.