KCR pays tributes to former PM PV Narasimha Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 02:50 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao remembered former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary on Friday. He paid rich tributes, recalling the services of Narasimha Rao to the nation.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao said the Bharat Ratna awardee was a visionary who turned around the economic condition of the country by implementing reforms in accordance with the global economic trends of the time. He said Narasimha Rao who hailed from Telangana is the son of the nation, who remains to be an unforgettable inspiration.

