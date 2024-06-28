Delhi airport roof collapse: Centre announces Rs 20 lakh compensation for deceased’s kin

Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu also announces Rs 3 lakh each to those injured in the incident

By ANI Published Date - 28 June 2024, 11:28 AM

A crew inspects the damage to a part of Terminal-1 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of the person who lost his life after a portion of the canopy at Delhi Airport‘s Terminal 1 that collapsed early Friday morning amid heavy rainfall in the national capital.

The Minister also announced Rs 3 lakh each to those injured in the incident.

“…we are taking this incident seriously…,” he said. “I want to clarify that the building inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi is on the other side and the building that collapsed here is an old building and was opened in 2009…,” Naidu said.

“A section of the canopy which is outside of the airport has collapsed due to heavy rains. We express our condolence to the life that has been lost in this tragic incident, four people have also been injured. So we are taking care of them right now,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said: “We immediately sent the emergency response team, the fire safety team and also the CISF and, NDRF teams. Everyone was available at the site and they have a thorough inspection so that no other casualties are there. So right now the situation is under control. The rest of the terminal building has been closed and everything is being thoroughly inspected so that there is no further untoward incident here…”

