TiE’s largest student entrepreneurship summit in India, hosted in Hyderabad concludes

Conference was aimed at inspiring and instilling the spirit of entrepreneurship among students. It provided students from classes 9 to 12 with opportunities to network with business leaders and aspiring young entrepreneurs from across India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 11:42 AM

The biggest student entrepreneurial conference of its kind in India, TiE’s TYE Global Conference 2024: Empowering Young Entrepreneurs, held at IIIT-Hyderabad, concluded in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The three-day Young Entrepreneurs Global Conference 2024 organised by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) confluded here last week. The event is blilled as the biggest student entrepreneurial conference of its kind in India and ws attended by over 300 students from across the country, a press release here said on Friday.

The TiE Hyderabad said the conference coincided with the 25th anniversary of TiE Hyderabad and also marked the first-ever dual semi-finals held in both Hyderabad and Silicon Valley.

The conference was aimed at inspiring and instilling the spirit of entrepreneurship among students. The conference, the press release said, had provided students from classes 9 to 12 with opportunities to network with business leaders and aspiring young entrepreneurs from across India.

The event featured a rich array of activities, including keynotes from renowned entrepreneurs, masterclasses, competition tracks, a Maker Faire, startup showcases, industry tours, and more. Over 25 teams from around the world competed in the global competition, who were winners earlier in the competitions held in their respective regions, demonstrating their innovative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit

Business leaders from across the globe, such as Phanindra Sama, Founder of redBus, Murali Bukkapatnam, Global Vice Chairman of TiE Global Board of Trustees, Sri Charan Lakkaraju, Founder/CEO of StudentTribe, attended the event to provide insightful keynotes relating to entrepreneurship.

A notable achievement was by a team from India called V Sign, which developed gloves that translate sign language into speech and won the runner-up position in the competition.