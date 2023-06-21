North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un puts a ‘ban’ on suicides

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered local officials to enact a suicide ban. Suicide, in his words, is "treason against socialism".

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:43 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Kim Jong Un

Hyderabad: In reaction to a dramatic increase in the reported numbers, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered local officials to enact a suicide ban. He added the act of suicide equals the act of treason that will have capital punishment.

Suicide, in his words, is “treason against socialism“. The decree further stipulated that local government representatives would be held accountable for their failure to prevent suicides in their areas of responsibility.

According to a spy agency, North Korea had a 40% increase in suicide cases over the year prior. The majority of suicides, according to the evidence, were brought on by extreme malnutrition and poverty. According to Radio Free Asia, this covert anti-suicide law was adopted at urgent meetings conducted all around the nation.

Another survey revealed that the number of starvation-related fatalities in the nation has tripled, which in another way is contributing to the sharp rise in suicide occurrences nationwide. “Most suicides were caused by severe poverty and starvation, and no one can come up with a countermeasure at this time,” one official at the meeting remarked. He also stated that “the officials were unable to come up with an appropriate solution” despite the General Secretary’s endorsement of the suicide prevention policy.

– Nithya Shree Sangameshwar