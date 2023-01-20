Noted dancer Mallika Sarabhai to perform in Hanamkonda on Jan 21

MLA Vinay Bhaskar urged the people to attend the programme in large numbers and make it a grand success

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:37 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar, KHT Trustee BV Papa Rao and others at the launch of poster on dance festival

Hanamkonda: The Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT) will organise Ramappa dance festival at the KUDA grounds here on Saturday. Internationally renowned Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam artiste Mallika Sarabhai and her disciples will be performing in this festival, said MLA Vinay Bhaskar.

Addressing a press meet along with KHT Trustee BV Papa Rao here on Friday, the MLA said KHT is organising this dance programme as the Ramappa temple was recognized as a world heritage site in 2021. He urged the people to attend the programme in large numbers and make it a grand success. KUDA chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, Adarsha Law College Principal Vidyasagar and others were present.