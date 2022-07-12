Nothing Phone (1) launched; Specs, price, other details out

By Anudeep Sharma Published: Updated On - 10:38 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: The eagerly-awaited Nothing Phone (1) was launched moments ago and the founder Carl Pei, confirmed some leaked specifications and revealed all other information about the Phone.

As the leaks claimed the Phone (1) is coming in three variants: 8GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, 8 GB + 256GB Storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage.

The pricing of the phone is slightly above the reports which claimed a base price of RS 29,000. Nothing’s Phone (1) will be available at Rs 31,999 which, after the Flipkart’s discount of Rs 2000 will be available for Rs 29,999.

Revealed Features

Carl Pei has confirmed that the Phone (1) will have a 6.55″ OLED display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 778g+ processor which will run on Android.

The hyped smartphone also comes with features like the IP53 rating, dual stereo speakers, Facial recognition and an in-display fingerprint scanner and a dual sided gorilla glass.

It is also confirmed now that the Phone (1) does not come with a charging adopter.

Carl Pei also revealed that unlike the phones from Oneplus, there will be no bloatware in this new phone.

Camera set up

The primary camera sensor for the dual camera set up of Phone (1) comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and EIS and for the ultrawide camera Nothing has gone with the Samsung JN1 sensor.

Nothing also provides features like built-in studio lighting and Night mode to take their camera game to the next level.

Something for the planet

Nothing has chosen an eco-friendly path, they are using 100 percent recycled aluminium and half of the plastic used for the phone’s manufacturing will be bio-based or recycled.

The company also uses recycled fibre for its packaging, said Carl Pei.