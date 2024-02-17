Notice for No-confidence motion served on Vikarabad ZP chief

17 February 2024

Hyderabad: A No confidence motion notice was served to Vikarabad Zilla Parishad chairperson Patnam Sunita Mahender Reddy close on the heels of her defection from the BRS to the Congress. She had joined the Congress on Friday in the presence of the Congress Party in-charge for Telangana affairs, Deepadas Munshi.

BRS ZPTC members met the Joint Collector, Lingaiah Naik, and submitted the no-trust notice against her on Saturday. Former MLAs of Tandur and Vikarabad, Pilot Rohit Reddy and M Anand were also present. In all 12 ZPTC members are supporting the no confidence motion.

