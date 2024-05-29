| Notorious Thief Arrested Booty Worth Rs 10 97 Lakh Seized From Him In Mancherial

Notorious thief arrested; booty worth Rs 10.97 lakh seized from him in Mancherial

He admitted to stealing gold and silver ornaments from Nenduguri Ramanna’s houses by breaking open doors at Kethanapalli on May 26 night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 06:01 PM

Mancherial: A notorious thief allegedly involved in house burglaries in different parts of Vemanapalli mandal was arrested and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 8.35 lakh and Rs 2.62 lakh in cash were seized from his possession.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu told newsmen that Salpala Srinivas from Kalmalapet was nabbed during a vehicle check held at Mallampet on Tuesday.

Srinivas confessed to committing the crimes to lead a lavish lifestyle for quite a long time.

He admitted to stealing gold and silver ornaments from Nenduguri Ramanna’s houses by breaking open doors at Kethanapalli on May 26 night. He disclosed that he had lifted gold and silver ornaments six times and was released on a bail in the past.

Srinivasulu commended Chennur Rural Inspector Damera Sudhakar, Neelwai Sub-Inspector P Shyam Patel and their teams for nabbing the house burglar by showing spontaneity.

Mancherial DCP Ashok Kumar, Jaipur ACP A Venkateshwarlu and many other police officials were present.