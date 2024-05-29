Woman, two kids die in road accident in Khammam, husband’s role suspected

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 05:31 PM

Representational Image.

Khammam: In a twist of events in the death of a woman and her two children in a road accident near Hariya thanda village of Raghunathapalem mandal in the district on Tuesday, the woman’s family members accused her husband of killing them.

It is believed that Boda Pravin, a physiotherapist, works in Hyderabad and visited their native village Baoji thanda in the mandal for summer vacation. The family went to Khammam in their car to get the kids’ adhaar cards updated.

Reportedly, while returning home during night hours, the car accidentally rammed into a roadside tree killing the woman, Boda Kumari (26), her daughters Krishika (2) and Kritanaya (3) on the spot. Pravin who suffered injuries was shifted to a hospital in Khammam.

The family members of Kumari who reached the District General Hospital staged a protest during late night hours. They expressed suspicions over deaths pointing out that there were no injuries on the bodies of the deceased and questioned how it was possible if it was an accident.

Kumari’s parents, Padma and Hari Singh of Ramnagar thanda of Mulapocharam village of Enkoor mandal told the media that they got their daughter married off five years ago. But after a few years Pravin used to harass his wife for a boy child.

They also alleged that Pravin had an extra-marital relationship with a woman from Kerala and ruturned from Kerala 20 days ago. They demanded that Pravin, who the family members suspect to be hiding somewhere in Khammam, should be brought to the hospital to sign the post-mortem documents as a result of which the post-mortem was delayed.

Khammam ACP (Town) Ramana Murthy and Raghunathapalem CI Sri Hari told the media they took up a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Police maintained that the cause of the death could only be ascertained based on the autopsy report