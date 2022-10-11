Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre hosts Cake Mixing Ceremony

Published Date - 06:05 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre hosted its annual cake-mixing and grape stomping brunch which was curated to welcome the arrival of Christmas and New Year.

The event started with grape stomping where all guests were soaking their feet in the barrels, while the pre-christmas cheers and songs played in the background. The mixing table was arranged with black currant, rum soaked figs, dates, candied orange peel, dry cherries, etc.

As a tradition, chefs at NHCC will soak this mixture for over a month and then make some of the best Christmas and New Year Cakes for the season, a press release said.

“We have organized this grape stomping & cake mixing ceremony to usher in the festive season. This is just the beginning of the eventful festive celebrations that are planned at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre,” said Manish Dayya, General Manager of NHCC.