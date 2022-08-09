It’s raining awards for Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:10 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) has been awarded the ‘Best Sunday Brunch’ award by Travel & Leisure – Delicious Dining Awards in Hyderabad.

With a total of 51 participants in the category Best Sunday brunch, Delicious Dining Awards 2022 which celebrates the best in the Indian culinary Industry, NHCC has won the awards through an online voting system.

Adding to that, they have also been awarded the ‘Best Menu R&D and Innovative Culinarians Award’ at the Restaurant India Awards 2022.

Manish Dayya, General Manager, NHCC, said, “We are truly delighted and honored to receive affirmation from industry experts and guests who have experienced delectable cuisines and services at our property.”

NHCC’s Food Exchange is a contemporary, casual & multi-cuisine restaurant serving food from across the world. The restaurant is widely known for its innovative and modern reinterpretation of popular dishes and beverages.