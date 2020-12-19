Telangana progressing in all fields, says Kavitha

MLC Kavitha was participating in pre-Christmas celebrations and cake mixing ceremony organised by the Cherish Foundation in Bodduppal

Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State is progressing in all fields of activity under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said former MP and MLC K Kavitha.

Participating in pre-Christmas celebrations and cake mixing ceremony organised by the Cherish Foundation in Bodduppal here, she said Chandrashekhar Rao was the only leader who gave priority to all faiths in the State.

She promised to extended necessary help for the education of 45 boys and girls who are staying in the orphanage run by the foundation and added that she would try to get government land for the orphanage.

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, who was also present at the event, assured help for the higher studies of the orphanage inmates and also jobs to them.

