Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre set to tantalise your taste buds with Punjabi food festival

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:40 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: If you are looking to enjoy the monsoon rains by digging into some lip-smacking Punjabi dishes, then Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre is the place for you to be. The 10-day food festival will fulfil all your cravings for authentic Punjabi food.

Offering food lovers a massive range of delectable and exotic Punjabi spread in veg and non-vegetarian options, the dishes will be prepared using traditional culinary methods, including tandoori style.

‘Flavours of Punjab’ will offer some interesting vegetarian dishes such as Paneer Tikka Jalandhari, Paneer Pakoda, Doodhi Broccoli, Phalhari Chaat, Pethiwali Tikki, and non-vegetarian spread will include Mogey Da Kukkad, Peshwari Murgh Malai Tikka, Bhatti Murgh, Chicken Pakoda, Meat Diya Seekhan, Kaleji Taka Tin, Machli Tikka and Talli Machli.

Where: Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

When: July 15 to 23, Time: 07:00 PM to 11:00 PM

For Reservations, call: +91 9642326162