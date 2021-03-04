DIA Awards 2021: Recognising efforts of influencers, content creators

Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils presents the second edition of Digital Influencer Awards 2021

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Stallions Marketing in association with Marks Media Communication is all set to bring together a confluence of influencers at the second edition of DIA (Digital Influencer Awards – 2021) presented by Freedom healthy cooking oils. The one-of-its-kind awards recognising the work and efforts of digital influencers, and content creators across social media platforms.

The DIA-2021 is all set to feature at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre in HITEC City on March 5. Renowned industry heads, celebrities from the field of cinema, sports, event industry professionals and top digital influencers are set to grace the ‘Gala Awards Night’.

Speaking on the occasion, Khizar and S Mirza — organisers of DIA-2020 said, “DIA is the first-of-its-kind awards recognising the hard work and talent of digital influencers on various social media platforms. The second edition is very special because it’s the influencers who have taken up the initiative of reviving various industries affected by the pandemic.”

The duo added, “The Awards are presented on the basis of pure engagement, reach and content activities by the influencers. The engagement and reach garnered by the influencers through their posts is analysed through technological tools and on the basis of its results, we are recognising the talent and awarding across follower base as ‘Budding Influencer’, ‘Rising Influencer’ and ‘Star Influencers’.

P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, vice-president, sales & marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, said, “We are delighted to present DIA-2021, the Digital Influencer Awards, recognising the efforts and hard work of digital influencers. We have seen during the lockdown, how digital media emerged as a primary source of information reviews, entertainment, etc. We feel glad to present DIA-2021 as prime sponsors and look forward for its association in the future.”

The organisers thanked the sponsors Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Kamal Watch Company, Scoops Ice Cream, Hi-Life Exhibition, Manepally Jewellers, Creamstone Ice Cream, Sri Krishna Silks, C-Space and Quiclo for their support for DIA- 2021.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .