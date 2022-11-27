Hyderabad: Plum cake mixing ceremony held at Almond House

Chaitanya Muppala, MD & CEO of Almond House, along with the Almond House employees and their families, participated in the cake mixing event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:47 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: Almond House, the tastemakers of Hyderabad, organised their annual cake-mixing event at their store and production facility at Kukatpally.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaitanya said, “This festive season, the Almond House team is excited to bring to our customers a range of jaggery cakes and plum cakes with assorted dried fruits and nuts. We invite everyone to come to our stores to try out our range of cakes. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year.”

The production, retail and corporate office teams participated in the annual plum cake mixing event.