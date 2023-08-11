| Now Get Petrol For Free In Hyderabad By Recycling

Now, get petrol for free in Hyderabad by recycling

You can now exchange recyclable dry waste for free fuel from August 12 to 20 - find out how in this article.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: Now exchange recyclable dry waste for free fuel, thanks to the innovative ‘Freedom from Waste’ scheme from Recykal, a sustainability-focused tech company, in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The program, titled ‘ReFuel with Recykal,’ will run from August 12 to 20.

Participants can contribute plastic waste, paper, cardboard, electronics such as mobiles and laptops, as well as various other recyclable materials at designated Indian Oil fuel stations. In return, they will receive credits which can be used to pay for fuel. Individuals contributing over 5 kg of waste will receive an additional 500 ml fuel, a press release said.

Additionally, the initiative features a ‘refer and earn’ component. Participants can earn 100 ml fuel for each successful referral, subject to terms and conditions. The top three referrers even stand a chance to win a fuel tank worth up to Rs 5,000 during this campaign period.

The scheme is currently active at four IOCL fuel stations in Hyderabad – COCO Hitec City, TSIIC Knowledge City, Cyber filling station Madinaguda, and COCO Begumpet Prakash Nagar.

Abhay Deshpande, Founder and CEO of Recykal, shared that the initiative aims not only to curb waste pollution but also to create social entrepreneurship opportunities and green jobs. “The project can potentially collect 2.6 million tonnes of uncontaminated dry waste annually,” he said, adding that it would generate thousands of direct and indirect green jobs.

IOCL initiated this movement to foster sustainable communities in Hyderabad by encouraging responsible waste disposal and promoting a greener environment. The pilot project will continue until August 2023 at the aforementioned fuel stations, after which it will expand to cover all of IOCL’s 34,000 fuel stations across the nation.