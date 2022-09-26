Now, high-end knee replacement surgeries performed at Govt hospital in Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:14 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Mahabubnagar: High-end knee replacement surgeries, which were hitherto performed at Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital and other premier hospitals in Hyderabad, are now being performed at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Mahabubnagar.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Monday formally inaugurated the knee replacement surgery theatre at the GGH. Despite being troubled with severe pain, many people used to avoid knee replacement surgeries due to financial constraints and lack of awareness. Now, the State government was making all arrangements in government hospitals for performing these high-end surgeries by setting up exclusive units, he said.

Surgeons from government tertiary hospitals in the State were conducting knee replacement surgeries free of cost, which otherwise would cost anywhere between Rs.6 lakh and Rs.8 lakh in private hospitals.

“I thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for extending such specialized healthcare for free to the people” Srinivas Goud said while speaking to the media.

People would not have to rush to Hyderabad for such surgeries anymore as they were being performed at the GGH, he said, adding that advanced and top quality implants were being used in the surgeries.

The Minister later met three patients Chinna Reddy, Saroja and Lakshmi Devi, who were undergoing knee replacement surgeries.

In addition to knee replacement surgeries, heart surgeries would also be performed at the GGH shortly. To this effect, a Cath Lab is being set up at the hospital at a cost of Rs.4 crore and would be launched soon, he said, adding it would aid in performing angiogram and angioplasty at the hospital.