Now, junior colleges in Telangana need TSBIE’s approval for advertising

TS BIE's move comes in the wake of allegations of corporate junior colleges giving out misleading advertisements over the top ranks by students in entrance tests

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Navin Mittal, TS BIE Secretary and Commissioner of Intermediate Education.

Hyderabad: Corporate junior colleges which claim top ranks of their students in various entrance examinations in advertisements, will henceforth have to take approval of the advertisement content from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE).

An eight-member committee constituted by the Board on moderation of advertisement content and other academic issues is formulating guidelines, which will be notified shortly. If the same top ranker is claimed by the multiple corporate colleges, the Board will verify the claims with the hall ticket number of the candidate during the content moderation and decide accordingly.

The Board move comes in the wake of allegations of corporate junior colleges giving out misleading advertisements over the top ranks by students in entrance tests such as Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG to lure gullible parents and students into their respective colleges.

“We are not against advertisements but they should not be misleading with multiple corporate junior colleges claiming the same top rank. It has been decided to moderate advertisement content and before the advertisement is issued, the colleges have to get the content approved,” TS BIE Secretary and Commissioner of Intermediate Education Navin Mittal said on Tuesday.

Also, with some corporate colleges particularly those with hostel facilities holding classes for long hours as against 9 am to 5 pm, the Board will shortly notify regulations on the classwork timing and study hours. This is being done to ease the burden on the students, who sit for long hours for studying without recreational activities.

Further, as the same faculty members are found working in different corporate and private junior colleges, the biometric attendance system has been made mandatory for faculty from next academic year. This system, which will be linked to the Board, will also be used for the invigilation and evaluation duties.

According to the TS BIE Secretary, the affiliation process for the private and corporate junior colleges has been advanced this year and it will be granted before the announcement of Class X results. He urged parents and students to check affiliation details of the colleges on the Board’s website before seeking admission.

On the digital on-screen evaluation of the inter exam answer scripts, Mittal said two companies-Magnetic Info and Cosyn Limited have come forward in the tenders and further process was underway. “I cannot comment whether or not digital onscreen evaluation will be taken up from this year,” he added.