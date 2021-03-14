NREGS: Centre allocates only 13 cr person days as TS set to achieve 16 cr

For the financial year 2021-22, it allocated 13 crore person days while the Telangana government is already on track to achieve 16 crore person days by the month end before the closure of the current FY

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The Central government’s discrimination towards Telangana came to the fore yet again, this time in terms of allocation of person days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). For the financial year 2021-22, it allocated 13 crore person days while the Telangana government is already on track to achieve 16 crore person days by the month end before the closure of the current financial year.

This is not the first time the Centre has failed to notice the State’s achievements under the scheme. For the current financial year, the State had sought 15 crore person days but was allocated only 12 crore person days.

For the last four financial years, Telangana has been registering steady growth in generation of person days. In 2016-17, it had registered 10.87 crore person days and the number has grown to 15.03 crore in the current financial year. With 20 more days left in the month, Panchayat Raj Department officials are confident of touching the 16-crore mark.

Going by the growth rate, Telangana would definitely be among the top three States in the country, said a senior official. Nearly Rs 2,550 crore would have been handed over to the workers as wages. And, this is phenomenal, especially considering the precarious situation due to the pandemic, the official pointed out.

The increase in person days in the State can be attributed to many factors. Under Palle Pragathi programme, several works, including digging of pits for plantation drives, are being taken up. These apart, the NREGS workers are involved in desiltation and feeder channel improvement works. Kamareddy, Ranga Reddy and Nizamabad are leading generators of person days.

Clear picture

Person days sought by TS in FY2020-21: 15 crore

Allocated by Centre: 12 crore

On the other hand, State has been registering steady growth in generation of person days for last 4 financial years

10.87 cr person days registered in 2016-17 and they have shot up to 15.03 crore this FY

With 20 more days left in FY, 16-crore mark is within reach

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .