NRI alumni join hands to develop ZPHS Kaghaznagar

The NRIs are from the 1978 SSC batch of Zila Parishad High School in Kaghaznagar.

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 07:51 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Jeddah: As a symbol of love and respect for their alma mater, former students of a government school in underdeveloped Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, who are now settled in gulf countries, are taking a lead to develop the school. The NRIs are alumni of 1978 SSC batch of Zila Parishad High School in Kaghaznagar are taking a lead to give a makeover to their alma mater which is one of the oldest in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Dasari Bikshapati, works in a petroleum product firm in industrial city of Jubail in Saudi Arabia and N. Tirupati Reddy, who established electrical contracting firm in Dubai, UAE and Chalasani Rani, who settled in Boston after working in a university in USA, all are from same batch of the school. These NRIs proudly say that they received their formal education from government school yet have achieved much in their life in a competitive world abroad.

Though the NRIs settled in different countries yet they were in touch with each other with all of their classmates and they travelled back home India recently only to visit their school and meet their classmates of four decades ago. “Its been long time since in 1978 yet we remain in contact with each other, we organized a meeting on Saturday at school premises in Kaghazanagar”, said Bikshapati.

Speaking with ‘Telangana Today’ over the phone he said that alumni volunteered to renovate school infrastructure and playground.