NRI Angel and NRI Infinity shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

Published Date - 07:15 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Hyderabad: NRI Angel and NRI Infinity moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday morning.

SAND:

800m:

True Marshall (Ashhad Asbar) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Kesariya Balam (Madhu Babu) 1-2, 600/47, handy. Arabian Queen (Ashhad Asbar) & Happy Go Lucky (Gaurav Singh) 1-2, 600/46, pair moved together.

1000m:

Sally (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, not extended. Staridar (Santhosh Raj) & Tales Of A Legend (N Rawal) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46, pair well in hand. NRI Angel (Koushik) & NRI Infinity (Santhosh Raj) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair not extended.