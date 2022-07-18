NRI classical musician Madhav makes his debut concert

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:01 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: A non-resident Indian, born in the USA and a resident of Santa Clara, 20-year-old Madhav Danturthi, the disciple of guru ‘Sangeethacharya’ Dr Vyzarsu Balasubrahmanyam has performed his Carnatic vocal debut concert on Sunday, July 17 at TSRTC Kalabhavan, Hyderabad.

The occasion was graced by music lovers. Madhav was accompanied by O Raja Sekhar on violin, Ch Rama Krishna on mridangam and Dr Srikanth Ramanujapuram on morsing. The two-hour-long concert enthralled the audience as several ragas were performed in various genres, ranging from varnams, and krithis to thillanas with manodhrama.

Madhav, who is learning Carnatic music from Dr Vyzarsu, thanked his guru and his parents for encouraging him to learn Carnatic classical music. Having also learnt western choir and other forms of music, he shares Carnatic music gives him immense pleasure and happiness compared to all other forms of music.

Speaking at the event, Dr Vyzarsu Balasubrahmanyam emphasised the importance of music and its role in overall personality development for achieving inner peace. Classical musicians K Ramachari, Nemani Pardhasaradhi and VK Saroja were present at the event.