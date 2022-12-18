| Constable Friends Go All Out To Help The Needy Across Telugu States

Constable, friends go all out to help the needy across Telugu states

Mana Apadbandhavulu Foundation extended financial and other support to nearly 3,500 families across TS and AP by spending Rs 30 lakh.

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 12:24 AM, Sun - 18 December 22

Warangal: A constable, who started providing help to the needy during the difficult times of Covid-19 with the help of like-minded people by forming a WhatsApp group, is carrying out the service activities by forming a voluntary organisation called ‘Mana Apadbandhavulu Foundation’.

The organisation has so far extended financial and other support to nearly 3,500 families across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by spending Rs 30 lakh. Jabbu Venkatesh, son of J Chinna Mallaiah and Tirupatamma, hails from a village of Nagarkurnool district. He joined the police force as a constable in the Third Battalion TSSP, Ibrahimpatnam in 2018.

“I was moved by the plight of a mason who lost work during the lockdown when he asked for some help while I was working at a check-post at Rajendranagar in May 2020. I called some friends and provided rice and other essential commodities to his family,” Venkatesh said, recollecting the incident that led him to help the needy.

“On May 2, 2020, we started the foundation, and more than 3,500 families were provided financial and other sorts of help with Rs.30 lakh so far. We mainly distributed rice bags and groceries. Our members donate money on the occasion of their birthdays, marriage anniversaries and some other special occasions. The members send money every month,” he said.

Teachers, government employees, private employees and others are the members of this foundation. Recently, the foundation helped two children who lost their parents in a road accident in Nalgonda.

“We provided Rs.3 lakh to a cancer patient from Nagarkurnool district to save his life as his parents are poor. But we could not save him,” Venkatesh said. One of the members of the foundation, K Saidulu, an Excise Sub-Inspector, said that one must appreciate each member of the foundation who are from different walks of life for their support.

Sub-Inspector Mahesh from Rajanna Sircilla district has also lauded the efforts of Jabbu Venkatesh and other members of the foundation for their help. “The team has recently helped two persons with rice and other essential commodities from Rudrangi mandal centre,” the SI said.